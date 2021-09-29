CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ technical committee sees slightly smaller surplus in 2022 -document

 8 days ago

LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) sees the oil market in a 1.4 million barrel per day (bpd) surplus next year under its base scenario, slightly below the previous forecast of 1.6 million bpd, a presentation seen by Reuters showed.

The JTC sees the oil market in a 1.1 million bpd deficit this year, assuming demand growth of about 6 million bpd. It assumes demand growth of 4.2 million bpd next year. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

