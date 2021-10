Less than a week after Portland officials announced locations for three new homeless shelter villages in the city, one has already been nixed from the list. The location at Southeast 46th Place and Harney Drive near the Springwater Corridor has been removed from the list due to potential flooding issues, said Bureau of Development Services’ public information officer Ken Ray. The site did not go through a floodplain review prior to locations being announced. Moving forward, potential sites will have a floodplain review before being selected, he said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO