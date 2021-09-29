CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: Kady Rain's Got Away

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin up and comer Kady Rain just released her new track "Got Away", the first single from her self-titled debut album, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Got Away is a song about breaking up with a toxic person and...

antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted

Velvet Chains just released their new album, "Icarus" and to celebrate we asked Noelle Schertzer to tell us about the song "Wasted". Here is the story:. We had just come back from a band trip to Cali and had witnessed the California fires, the riots, the effects of Covid and what at the time felt like the world falling apart around us. This song is about just wanting to forget about everything and get wasted with whatever works for you. So many different dramas unfolding at one time in our lives brings about a need for retreat. Wasted is about stepping away from the news, the social media and the political conversations. Everyone gets wasted from some particular substance whether it's booze or drugs, sex or power. Wasted is for each person to listen to and create their own personal escape of choice.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Touching's Caught In The Middle

Touching (singer-songwriter/producer Michael Falk) just released a music video for his new single "Caught In The Middle" (from his forthcoming 'littleworlds' EP) and to celebrate we asked him tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I thought my wife and I were going to have a daughter. We...
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: HONEY's HELP ME!

HONEY (singer-songwriter Honey Ribar) just premiered her latest single "HELP ME!" and to celebrate she tells us about the song, along with her previous single "stable", which were both inspired by her recovery. Here is the story:. HELP ME!: I wrote HELP ME! so listeners could understand the darkness I...
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Julian Daniell's Only Lonely

Chicago singer-songwriter Julian Daniell recently released his new "Only Words" EP and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Only Lonely". Here is the story:. "Only Lonely" is a song about probably one of the saddest times in my adult life. It was born out of feeling extremely isolated and misunderstood although I was surrounded by friends essentially all the time.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Wilmah's Television

Alt-pop band Wilmah just released a music video for their new single "Television" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track and video. Here is the story:. The song is inspired by coming to terms with losing an intimate person in your life, despite your thoughts being clouded by the facade caused by nostalgia and heartbreak. Like television shows, what you see is not often what you get. The song is a departure, both sonically and lyrically, from our first single "Welcome to America" which tackles different human rights issues we have witnessed growing up in America. We feel it is our duty as artists to talk about our view of the world while also experimenting with genre and voice. We love to be creatively free and explore different ways to keep listeners on their toes.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Loveland Duren's Where Are We Going

Loveland Duren (Vicki Loveland and Van Duren) released their new album "Any Such Thing" this week and to celebrate we asked Vicki to tell us about the song "Where Are We Going". Here is the story:. "Tossed the handbook out the driver's window..." encapsulates the intuitive force present when this...
allkpop.com

TWICE got all 'The Feels' in 1st English single MV!

The group's first official English single since debut, "The Feels", is a trendy disco pop genre with a catchy, standout melody. The lyrics express the singer's uncontainable feelings after falling in love. In the fun, retro MV, the TWICE girls party it up old school at a classic school dance!
nextmosh.com

Stream new Siren’s Rain single “Corporeal Chains” (exclusive)

Share the post "Stream new Siren’s Rain single “Corporeal Chains” (exclusive)" Folk metal bunch Siren’s Rain (founded in 2014 by bassist and backing vocalist William Beritich, and vocalist, harpist and percussionist Rena Hellzinger) are getting ready to unleash their first full-length record titled “Rise Forth” on October 8th, 2021. The new album follows the band’s EPs ‘Nightmares from the Abyss’ (released in 2019) and ‘Beneath the Narrows’ (released in 2016 and re-released in 2018).
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Attraction To Tragedy's Reinventing Romance

Attraction To Tragedy just released a video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Reinventing Romance" and to celebrate we asked Brandon Burke to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. So, here we have the title track of Reinventing Romance. I think it's very indicative of...
antiMUSIC

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

Jonas Lindberg has released a video for his new single "Ocean's Of Time". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Miles From Nowhere", which will arrive on November 26th. He had this to say about the new single, "The new single 'Oceans Of Time' is one of my favorite tracks on the new album. It was one of the easiest songs to write and record, and is also really fun to play.
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Little Us' Real To Me

Connecticut rockers Little Us recently released their new music video and single "Real To Me" and to celebrate we asked Rithya Claude to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. We're the type of band that creates instrumentals and lyrics that belong with each other and have a...
antiMUSIC

All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video

All Hail The Yeti have shared a music video for their brand new single "Bury Your Memory". The song comes from their forthcoming "Within The Hollow Earth" EP, which is set to hit stores on November 12th. Vocalist Connor Garritty had this to say about the track, "'Bury Your Memory'...
antiMUSIC

Vampires Everywhere Cover The Weeknd's 'The Hills'

Vampires Everywhere have shared a video for their cover of The Weeknd's hit "The Hills", to celebrate the release of their new EP, "The Awakening". Frontman Michael Vampire had this to say, "It's absolutely insane to me that I'm releasing another piece of work under the Vampires Everywhere moniker! It's such an amazing feeling bringing this band back full circle and bringing it back strong.
antiMUSIC

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks

(Six Shooter Records) The Dead South have announced that they will be releasing their two new covers EPs "Easy Listening for Jerks, Parts I & II" on March 4th which is billed as "Carter Family meets Addams Family ". Here is the official announcement:. The source material for the EP...
antiMUSIC

Singled Out and Lyric Video Premiere: Micah Walk's Among The Stars

Micah Walk just released his brand new Americana album, "Among The Stars," and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the title song "Among The Stars". We are pleased to also premiere the lyric video for the track. Here is the story:. We were in full social...
upsetmagazine.com

Check out NOBRO's new single, 'Better Each Day'

Montreal’s NOBRO have shared a brand new single, ‘Better Each Day’. “I was experiencing some kind of crisis at the time of writing ‘Better Each Day’ and if I remember correctly, it was a ‘writing music’ one,” reflects vocalist and bassist Kathryn McCaughey on the track. “There are times when songs come streaming out of you as though they wrote themselves into existence, and other times it can be as challenging as getting two purebred Persian cats to mate. I was sitting in our producer’s studio when he suggested I might like a little jingle he wrote for a commercial that never got used. I thought it was dope and voila, this song was born. One day you’re punk as fuck and then next you’re playing old unused car commercial jingles.”
antiMUSIC

Red Reign Share Lyric Video For New Single 'Yesterday'

Red Reign have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Yesterday", which is set to be released digitally this Friday, October 8th, and follows their previous 2021 single, "Not That Way". Sammy Lee had this to say about the song, '"Yesterday" is about a guy that finds out...
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Album

Rock legends Deep Purple have confirmed that they will be releasing their new Bob Ezrin produced studio album, entitled "Turning To Crime", on November 26th. The record will be the follow up to their 2020 album "Whoosh!", and will mark the very first time that the iconic band will released an album of material previously recorded by other artists.
antiMUSIC

In Mourning Premiere 'At The Behest Of Night' Video

In Mourning have released a music video for their brand new single "At The Behest Of Night". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Bleeding Veil". Guitarist Tim Nedergard had this to say about the album, "The Bleeding Veil is our most Personal album. We have taken a deep dive into every detail and aspect of these songs.
