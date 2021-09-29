Singled Out: Kady Rain's Got Away

Velvet Chains just released their new album, "Icarus" and to celebrate we asked Noelle Schertzer to tell us about the song "Wasted". Here is the story:. We had just come back from a band trip to Cali and had witnessed the California fires, the riots, the effects of Covid and what at the time felt like the world falling apart around us. This song is about just wanting to forget about everything and get wasted with whatever works for you. So many different dramas unfolding at one time in our lives brings about a need for retreat. Wasted is about stepping away from the news, the social media and the political conversations. Everyone gets wasted from some particular substance whether it's booze or drugs, sex or power. Wasted is for each person to listen to and create their own personal escape of choice.

