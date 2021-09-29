CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." "It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."

