The recent decision in Texas to outlaw abortion after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — is an assault not only on Texas women’s autonomy and self-determination over their bodies, it is an ominous warning to women in all 50 states. This is especially true in Florida, where copycat legislation was just filed by the Republican male-majority Legislature. And what used to be our saving grace, a Florida Constitution with a strong privacy provision, now is subject to the interpretation of a male-majority Supreme Court, all of whom were appointed by Republican governors — all men.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO