Dallas, TX

5 new epic sandwiches at Dallas restaurants, from Bánh mìs to brisket

By Nick Rallo
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny list of the most sandwich-vibrant cities in America should include Dallas. In the past year, pandemic-born restaurants have only strengthened this reputation. A griddle-seared shrimp burger, available at the drive-through at Caribbean Shark, will drop you from the Texas sky to a sparkling beach. A Bánh mì at Ngon on Greenville has the same transporting effect, this time dropping you in front of a street cart in Hanoi. It’s as if the fight to keep going in the pandemic has made its way into the food, trials that embolden flavors from around the world. Because what else can you do when everything else is out of control.

