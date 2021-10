When Facebook and Instagram went down yesterday (10/4), Dolly Parton was as calm as ever and took to Twitter to share a fun GIF from her debut movie 9 to 5. Dolly posted a gif of her in a cowboy outfit bursting throw a door and brushing off her sleeve. For those who do not remember, the short scene was from the movie 9 to 5 during her dream sequence of what she would like to do to her boss and yes, a rope was involved.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO