MORE Live Entertainment is Returning to EPCOT Soon!

The big 50th Anniversary week is upon us and Disney is sharing all sorts of exciting news! When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Walt Disney World entertainment cuts were made and many of the entertainment offerings did not reopen with the rest of the Disney Parks. EPCOT has especially been very quiet as entertainment around the World Showcase has been greatly missed. As October 1 marks the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is pulling out all the stops by returning magical entertainment once again! We previously shared the exciting news that EPCOT’s Matsuriza Drummers are returning to Japan Pavilion… now, you’ll also have a chance to laugh along with master juggler and mime, Sergio, as he delights you with his lighthearted, Old-World act in EPCOT’s World Showcase!

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO