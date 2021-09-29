CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory for up to $70M

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – Point-of-care testing firm EKF Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory (ADL Health) for $10 million in shares and additional performance-based payments of up to $60 million over the next three years. EKF said it has established a special purpose Texas...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices €5.25B Notes Offering

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Wednesday that it has priced an offering of €5.25 billion ($6.06 billion) aggregate principal amount of four types of euro-denominated notes. The company is offering €1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.8 percent senior notes due 2030 at the issue price...
healththoroughfare.com

Edge Diagnostics – Telemedicine and IoMT Devices

The healthcare industry is notably the most dynamic, impressionistic industry in the world. Even prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was facing a major transformation. Emerging technologies like telemedicine, IoMT devices, AI and blockchain proved successful in re-establishing the approach to patient care, data management, and data security. When the pandemic thrusted unparalleled burdens on the daily operations of the industry, organizations took a risk by deploying these technologies in an effort to streamline efficiency, despite their concerns. Now, nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, healthcare companies have grown fond of the changes and many are seeking opportunities to integrate them permanently. This overall shift encouraged greater patient collaboration, forcing the healthcare industry to move to the edge and meet patients where they are, both physically and financially.
GenomeWeb

MilliporeSigma Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Technology to Cellecta

NEW YORK – MilliporeSigma, the US and Canadian life science business of German biotechnology firm Merck KGaA, said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to license its patented CRISPR-Cas9 technology to functional genomics products and services provider Cellecta. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GenomeWeb

NanoView Biosciences Release ExoView R200 Platform

NanoView Biosciences has released its next-generation NanoView R200 platform for the detection and characterization of extracellular vesicles (EVs), including exosomes and viruses, the company announced on Tuesday. Similar to the original R100 platform, launched in 2019, the R200 platform delivers EV sizing down to 50 nm, requires low sample input,...
GenomeWeb

Tesis Labs Raises $20M in Growth Equity Financing Round

NEW YORK – Genetic testing company Tesis Labs said on Tuesday that it has raised $20 million of growth equity financing. The round was led by investment group Xcellerant 1 TLC and was the first external financing for the company since it began operations in 2020. Tesis previously raised approximately $15 million, the laboratory said in a statement.
GenomeWeb

Takara Bio Gets CE-IVD Mark for SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — Takara Bio Europe said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for an RT-qPCR-based test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The Takara SARS-CoV-2 Direct PCR detection kit is designed to detect regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid genes in nasopharyngeal or nasal swab samples, as well as crude saliva samples. It does not require RNA extraction and provides results within 60 minutes, the company said.
GenomeWeb

Genetic Analysis Raises $6.8M in Oversubscribed IPO

NEW YORK – Norwegian microbiome diagnostic company Genetic Analysis said on Tuesday that it has raised $6.8 million in an oversubscribed initial public offering. The issue of units totaled NOK 99 million ($11.6 million) and the company received approximately NOK 60 million before issue costs. It is being traded on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, and its share price closed up 50 percent over the first two days of trading.
GenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Scientific Charts Digital PCR Expansion After Combinati Acquisition

NEW YORK – Having recently acquired private digital PCR instrument developer Combinati for an undisclosed amount, Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to expand into the research and clinical markets with a microfluidics-based digital PCR platform called the Absolute Q. Mark Smedley, Thermo's president of genetic sciences, noted that he expects the...
GenomeWeb

BARDA Exercises $6.4M Option on T2 Biosystems Contract

NEW YORK – T2 Biosystems announced on Monday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, has exercised a contract option, which will provide the firm an additional $6.4 million of funding. BARDA, which is part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at...
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Guardant Health, Pacific Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and More

NEW YORK – Guardant Health's stock was down around 17 percent and NeoGenomics' stock up about 6 percent in midday trading on the Nasdaq this Friday, following speculation by Bloomberg that Guardant, a leader in liquid biopsy, is exploring an acquisition of the cancer diagnostics and testing firm. In a note to investors, SVB Leerink Research analyst Puneet Souda wrote that although the deal would be "growth and margin dilutive," the potential combination could also be a strategic positive for Guardant, "strengthening its commercial channel in pathology."
GenomeWeb

MD Anderson, BostonGene Ink Collaboration to Develop Cancer Diagnostics

NEW YORK – MD Anderson Cancer Center and BostonGene on Tuesday announced a collaboration to validate cancer biomarkers identified by MD Anderson researchers and develop clinical diagnostics based on those targets. Under the agreement, which builds on existing collaborations between BostonGene and MD Anderson, the partners will conduct investigator-sponsored retrospective...
Benzinga

Director Of Accelerate Diagnostics Makes $None Buy

Jack Schuler, Director at Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX), made a large insider buy on September 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics at at a price of $5.50. The total transaction amounted to $150,442.
MedCity News

Portable diagnostics company Cue raises $200M in IPO

Portable diagnostics company Cue Health raised $200 million in its IPO on Friday. The San Diego-based company is currently trading on the Nasdaq for $18.63, under the ticker “HLTH.” It had originally sought an offering of 12.5 million shares, priced at $16 each. Founded in 2010, Cue had initially set...
purdue.edu

Bringing the Most Advanced Diagnostic Imaging to Equine Athletes

Equine athletes in Indiana now have access to the latest diagnostic imaging technology thanks to installation of the Qalibra Computed Tomography (CT) machine at the Caesars Entertainment Equine Specialty Hospital, a satellite facility of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine located in Shelbyville, Ind. The helical (spiral) CT features the world’s largest field-of-view and can be adjusted in height according to the size of the horse, making it possible to scan patients while they are safely standing or under general anesthesia or light sedation.
GenomeWeb

Esophageal Cancer Testing Firm Lucid Diagnostics Files For IPO

NEW YORK ─ Lucid Diagnostics on Thursday announced a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined, Lucid said. In its Form S-1 filed Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange...
Business Insider

PAVmed's Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Files For $58M IPO

Lucid Diagnostic, a maker of diagnostic tests for esophageal precancer and cancer, filed to raise up to $58 million in an IPO. In its Form S-1 filed with SEC, the New York-based company said it intends to list on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LUCD. Lucid is a wholly-owned subsidiary...
GenomeWeb

Lacks Family Sues Thermo Fisher Scientific

Members of Henrietta Lacks' family are suing Thermo Fisher Scientific,. The lawsuit, filed at the US District Courthouse in Baltimore, alleges that the company mass-produced and sold HeLa cells, despite knowing Lacks had not consented to their use, it adds. As the Sun notes, a doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital collected cervical cancer cells from Lacks about 70 years ago, which then became the HeLa cell line that has been used widely in biomedical and pharmaceutical research.
Genetic Engineering News

Advancing Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostics with a Novel Sequencing Initiative

The promise of precision oncology is being realized, with an array of targeted treatments and immunotherapies now available across a spectrum of cancer and other indications. Genomic insights have played a critical role in advancing our understanding of cancer biology and driving the development of precision therapeutics. Using tumor genomic alterations to predict therapeutic benefit from targeted therapy has improved clinical outcomes in a range of neoplasms.1, 2, 3 Given this success, there is increasing interest in using genomic profiling to inform and accelerate biomarker-driven research and development.
albuquerqueexpress.com

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
