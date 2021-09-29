CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Defense end Myles Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The NFL announced Wednesday the Browns star won the award. Garrett set a Browns single-game record with 4.5 sacks. The team handed a big loss to the Bears on Sunday 26-6. Overall,...

