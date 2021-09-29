St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Sept. 18th
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an assault that happened in the early morning hours on September 18th. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th officers were called to a fight in the 700 block of 8th Street South. The responding officers eventually found a 20-year-old man in a nearby home that had injuries to his head and face. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries that were determined to be serious but not life-threatening.kdhlradio.com
Comments / 0