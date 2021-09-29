St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Sept. 18th

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An apparent rolling gun battle in downtown Minneapolis last night ended in a crash that claimed the life of an innocent bystander. The Minneapolis Police Department reported the deadly crash occurred just after 11 PM at an intersection near Target Field, just moments after Minneapolis Police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots involving the occupants of at least two vehicles. A news release says preliminary information indicates two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed while exchanging gunfire before the vehicles crashed, causing one of the vehicles to leave the street and strike a woman riding a scooter.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO