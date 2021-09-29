CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Sept. 18th

By Jim Maurice
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an assault that happened in the early morning hours on September 18th. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th officers were called to a fight in the 700 block of 8th Street South. The responding officers eventually found a 20-year-old man in a nearby home that had injuries to his head and face. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries that were determined to be serious but not life-threatening.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
KDHL AM 920

Woman Hurt In Crash Near Chatfield

Chatfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A crash near Chatfield Thursday night sent the driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 pm on Highway 52. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Azeret Flores of Medford was headed north on the highway when she lost control and went off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHATFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Innocent Bystander Killed During Rolling Gunfight in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An apparent rolling gun battle in downtown Minneapolis last night ended in a crash that claimed the life of an innocent bystander. The Minneapolis Police Department reported the deadly crash occurred just after 11 PM at an intersection near Target Field, just moments after Minneapolis Police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots involving the occupants of at least two vehicles. A news release says preliminary information indicates two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed while exchanging gunfire before the vehicles crashed, causing one of the vehicles to leave the street and strike a woman riding a scooter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Struck With Tire Iron During Parking Dispute

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly attacked another man with a tire iron during a dispute involving parking. Police Sergeant Tony Teal says officers responded to the 1900 block of Second Avenue Southeast just before 9 PM and met a 45-year-old man who had injuries on his arm from being struck by a tire iron. He told the officers he was assaulted when he confronted a man about parking his vehicle in front of his home and partially blocking his driveway.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Felony Assault#St Cloud Hospital#Community Response Team#Scsu
KDHL AM 920

Cannon Falls Area Man Admits Fatally Shooting His Father

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Cannon Falls man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father last year. 22-year-old Cole DeGroot went before a judge in Goodhue County Court earlier this week and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for fatally shooting 56-year-old Terry DeGroot at a Cannon Falls area farm on August 27, 2020. In exchange for the guilty plea, another second-degree murder charge along with manslaughter and felony assault charges will be dropped.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Gunman In Blaine Shot By Police

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was shot by a law enforcement officer in a north metro suburb late Monday after he had fired several rounds in a residential neighborhood. Police in Blaine responded to “a report a male that was firing a gun outside in a residential neighborhood."
BLAINE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDHL AM 920

Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting At George Flood Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 31-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for fatally shooting another man at the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody. Shantaello Christianson pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Christianson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Sentenced For Knife Attack in St. Marys Cafeteria

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who attacked his estranged wife with a knife while she was working at St. Marys Hospital has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. Court records show 59-year-old Augustino Nasona will be eligible for release much sooner because he has been given credit for the nearly 860 days he has already spent in jail. Nasona recently pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of an attempted murder charge and another count of felony assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Traffic Crashes Claim 5 Lives In Just Over 24 Hours

Undated (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports from the State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies indicate at least five people have been killed in separate crashes in Minnesota since Monday morning. The first was reported by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 56-year-old Donald Zwillig of Clearwater was apparently...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy