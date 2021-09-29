Saginaw, Bay and Midland county schools COVID-19 roundup for the week of Sept. 27

BAY CITY, MI - Community organizations in Bay County want to get a pulse on how residents have experienced things like diversity, equity and inclusion in the area. An initiative funded by the Bay Area Community Foundation (BACF) was launched on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with the backing of 18 partner organizations to make sure that Bay County is a community where all people feel welcome and have the opportunity to thrive. A comprehensive survey was launched as a way to gather data from residents on their experiences with police/public safety, business, local government representation, housing, and education.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO