Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, Bay and Midland county schools COVID-19 roundup for the week of Sept. 27

By Riley Murdock
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 8 days ago
SAGINAW, MI - Two more Saginaw County districts have instituted mask mandates as of Monday, Sept. 27 in response to rising COVID-19 cases. St. Charles Community Schools started requiring masks Monday after experiencing the region’s worst outbreak, with total cases equal to almost 8% of its 2020-2021 school year enrollment. The district’s high school is reentering in-person classes after shutting down for two weeks in response to the spread, which has affected almost 300 students and staff thus far, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Decker.

The Saginaw News

Bomb threat closes Saginaw’s Thompson Middle School

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw middle school is closed due to a bomb threat. Saginaw Public School District announced the morning of Thursday, Oct. 7, that Willie E. Thompson Middle School, 3021 Court St., is closed today. “Last night we received a threat that Thompson Middle School would be blown...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Shooting threat against ‘Central High School’ not connected to Bay City high school, officials say

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City schools and law enforcement officials responded to an alleged threatening post on social media, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. According to a joint release by the Bay City Department of Public Safety and Bay City Public Schools, an officer from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a threats complaint at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from an individual regarding a social media post about a possible school shooting. The post in question mentioned ‘Central High School’ and included photos of firearms and a protest. As a result, Bay City Public School officials were notified of the threat and an investigation began.
BAY CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Gov. Whitmer reinstates prevailing wage for Michigan construction projects

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking action to reinstate prevailing wages for contractors and sub-contractors on construction projects funded by the state of Michigan. On Thursday, Aug. 7 the governor met with union leaders and members at the UA Local 333 training center in Lansing. She announced she’s signed an executive directive instructing the Department of Technology Management and Budget to require state contractors and subcontractors to pay prevailing wage for construction projects in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Do you feel welcome in Bay County? Diversity, equity and inclusion survey asks residents to share experiences

BAY CITY, MI - Community organizations in Bay County want to get a pulse on how residents have experienced things like diversity, equity and inclusion in the area. An initiative funded by the Bay Area Community Foundation (BACF) was launched on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with the backing of 18 partner organizations to make sure that Bay County is a community where all people feel welcome and have the opportunity to thrive. A comprehensive survey was launched as a way to gather data from residents on their experiences with police/public safety, business, local government representation, housing, and education.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters honored at ceremony

SAGINAW, MI — Derron Suchodolski was announced as recipient of the Saginaw Fire Department Firefighter of the Year award during the organization’s annual ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 5. Suchodolski, a fire marshal, received a U.S. flag that once flew over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. He was presented with...
SAGINAW, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 2-day total of 7,674 new coronavirus cases, 92 deaths on Wednesday, Oct. 6

Michigan reported two-day totals of 7,674 new coronavirus cases and 92 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 5-6. Among the new deaths, 47 were late additions discovered during a regular vital records review conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials typically update their public datasets three times per week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Freeland’s Avery Pumford, Dow’s Abby Wilson claim girls golf regional medalist honors

Three Saginaw-area girls golf teams qualified for the state finals, with two players earning medalist honors at the Michigan high school girls golf regionals. Freeland freshman Avery Pumford shot an 81 at Pine River Country Club in Alma, earning medalist honors and leading the Falcons to a second-place finish in the Division 3 regional. Flint Powers won with a 388, followed by Freeland at 400 and Cheboygan with 403.
FREELAND, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

