Saginaw, Bay and Midland county schools COVID-19 roundup for the week of Sept. 27
SAGINAW, MI - Two more Saginaw County districts have instituted mask mandates as of Monday, Sept. 27 in response to rising COVID-19 cases. St. Charles Community Schools started requiring masks Monday after experiencing the region’s worst outbreak, with total cases equal to almost 8% of its 2020-2021 school year enrollment. The district’s high school is reentering in-person classes after shutting down for two weeks in response to the spread, which has affected almost 300 students and staff thus far, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Decker.www.mlive.com
