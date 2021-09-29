CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California vineyards can still make great wine even with limited water supply and droughts

By Tara Duggan
San Francisco Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile climate change and drought loom as existential threats to California agriculture, there’s one farming sector that may come out ahead: wine grapes. Many California winegrowers have had to cut back on irrigation this year, but using less water for a limited period doesn’t necessarily hurt quality. In fact, some of the best recent vintages were from 2012 to 2014, during the last drought, and many vintners are saying grape quality is looking excellent so far during the current harvest, despite the record-breaking drought this year and last.

