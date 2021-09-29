Gloria Estefan on Latino representation in Hollywood: 'We have to keep talking about it'

Diversity is the buzziest sentiment in Hollywood. But statistics indicate not enough action has happened beyond the word for many communities – especially for Hispanics and Latinos .

Across 1,300 of the top box office films between 2007 and 2019, just 48 lead or co-lead roles were Hispanic or Latino – just 3.5%, even though they make up 18.7% of the U.S. population, according to a recent University of Southern California study. And despite overdue representation in this year's Emmy nominations, Hispanics and Latinos failed to win any acting awards.

"The bottom line is, we have to keep talking about it," singer Gloria Estefan said in an interview. "We have to keep it in the news. We have to keep it in people's psyche."

Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals — or lack thereof — could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a recent government report .

All this couldn't come at a more relevant time during Hispanic Heritage Month , which runs through Oct. 15.

In Hollywood's case, what needs to change is representation in front of and behind the camera – and meaningful change at that.

Take it from someone who knows all too well. "Narcos" and "Coco" casting director Carla Hool began her career in Mexico but moved to Los Angeles 14 years ago. A fourth-generation member of the film industry, she advocates for Latino representation in Hollywood. Only 3.3% of casting directors from the films in the USC study were Hispanic or Latino – mirroring measly percentages for directors and producers, too.

"It has changed a lot," she says, not discounting progress. "But I think there's still work to be done."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, recently said the lack of accurate representation, especially in Hollywood, means at the very best that Americans don’t get a full understanding of Latinos and their contributions. At worst — especially when Latinos are solely portrayed as drug dealers or criminals — it invites negative stereotypes.

Expect to see plenty of Hispanic and Latino representation on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," which premieres 12 new episodes beginning Sept. 30. The series, starring Grammy winner Estefan, her niece Lili and daughter Emily, will tackle everything from young girls seeking plastic surgery to childhood sexual abuse to colorism in Latino communities.

(From L to R): Lili, Gloria and Emily Estefan in an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans." Courtesy of Facebook Watch

"We have to be real here," Emily Estefan says. "We are proud Latinas. But we have white skin and that's how the world perceives and treats us. Having the opportunity to amplify our brothers and sisters in the Afro-Latino (community) that was really, really important to all of us."

Gloria Estefan saw a tweet when controversy brewed about the movie "In the Heights" that said not all Latino people look like her. The film, released this past summer, fueled anger because it failed to include many Afro-Latino characters.

"I was actually used as an example of what Latinos aren't even though I am 100% Latina," Estefan says. "That really resonated with me and I understand the comment completely, and where it's coming from."

The "Conga" singer praised Gloria Kellett, co-showrunner of "One Day at a Time," who has many projects in the works. That's what it will take to improve representation.

"Getting in there, and actually being in positions of strength, and the ability to produce the kind of things that we want to see is important," the 64-year-old says.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative recommends several solutions for the industry, including for talent agencies to sign Hispanic/Latino talent; film festivals to support emerging Hispanic/Latino talent; and for corporations to hire behind the camera.

Opportunity in the industry, however, even in front of the camera, doesn't necessarily guarantee consistency. While actors like Anthony Ramos ("In Treatment," "In the Heights") are getting more recognition, actresses like Yalitza Aparicio haven't done much.

"I look forward to keep seeing (people like Ramos) working on more and more projects and big projects, without them having to be necessarily represented as Latinx," Hool says.

Hool also spoke to the importance for the community to stick together, even when members disagree. She points out it was "a huge step forward" that Afro-Latinos were in "In the Heights" at all, for example.

If communities start attacking each other, they'll never work together.

Lili Estefan says that she's been working in the Hispanic market for 35 years, and it's a dream to cross over into the Anglo market. "I see this generation getting ready ... They're just waiting for the opportunity."

