CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gloria Estefan on Latino representation in Hollywood: 'We have to keep talking about it'

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Diversity is the buzziest sentiment in Hollywood. But statistics indicate not enough action has happened beyond the word for many communities – especially for Hispanics and Latinos .

Across 1,300 of the top box office films between 2007 and 2019, just 48 lead or co-lead roles were Hispanic or Latino – just 3.5%, even though they make up 18.7% of the U.S. population, according to a recent University of Southern California study. And despite overdue representation in this year's Emmy nominations, Hispanics and Latinos failed to win any acting awards.

"The bottom line is, we have to keep talking about it," singer Gloria Estefan said in an interview. "We have to keep it in the news. We have to keep it in people's psyche."

Latinos are perpetually absent in major newsrooms, Hollywood films and other media industries where their portrayals — or lack thereof — could deeply impact how their fellow Americans view them, according to a recent government report .

All this couldn't come at a more relevant time during Hispanic Heritage Month , which runs through Oct. 15.

In Hollywood's case, what needs to change is representation in front of and behind the camera – and meaningful change at that.

It's Hispanic Heritage Month: Hispanic Heritage Month highlights culture, accomplishments of community. But is it inclusive enough?

Take it from someone who knows all too well. "Narcos" and "Coco" casting director Carla Hool began her career in Mexico but moved to Los Angeles 14 years ago. A fourth-generation member of the film industry, she advocates for Latino representation in Hollywood. Only 3.3% of casting directors from the films in the USC study were Hispanic or Latino – mirroring measly percentages for directors and producers, too.

"It has changed a lot," she says, not discounting progress. "But I think there's still work to be done."

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, recently said the lack of accurate representation, especially in Hollywood, means at the very best that Americans don’t get a full understanding of Latinos and their contributions. At worst — especially when Latinos are solely portrayed as drug dealers or criminals — it invites negative stereotypes.

Expect to see plenty of Hispanic and Latino representation on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," which premieres 12 new episodes beginning Sept. 30. The series, starring Grammy winner Estefan, her niece Lili and daughter Emily, will tackle everything from young girls seeking plastic surgery to childhood sexual abuse to colorism in Latino communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBPPv_0cBeZwi700
(From L to R): Lili, Gloria and Emily Estefan in an episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans." Courtesy of Facebook Watch

"We have to be real here," Emily Estefan says. "We are proud Latinas. But we have white skin and that's how the world perceives and treats us. Having the opportunity to amplify our brothers and sisters in the Afro-Latino (community) that was really, really important to all of us."

Gloria Estefan saw a tweet when controversy brewed about the movie "In the Heights" that said not all Latino people look like her. The film, released this past summer, fueled anger because it failed to include many Afro-Latino characters.

"I was actually used as an example of what Latinos aren't even though I am 100% Latina," Estefan says. "That really resonated with me and I understand the comment completely, and where it's coming from."

In case you missed: Paquita la del Barrio has had enough heartbreak for two lifetimes. That's what guides people to her music

The "Conga" singer praised Gloria Kellett, co-showrunner of "One Day at a Time," who has many projects in the works. That's what it will take to improve representation.

"Getting in there, and actually being in positions of strength, and the ability to produce the kind of things that we want to see is important," the 64-year-old says.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative recommends several solutions for the industry, including for talent agencies to sign Hispanic/Latino talent; film festivals to support emerging Hispanic/Latino talent; and for corporations to hire behind the camera.

Opportunity in the industry, however, even in front of the camera, doesn't necessarily guarantee consistency. While actors like Anthony Ramos ("In Treatment," "In the Heights") are getting more recognition, actresses like Yalitza Aparicio haven't done much.

"I look forward to keep seeing (people like Ramos) working on more and more projects and big projects, without them having to be necessarily represented as Latinx," Hool says.

Hool also spoke to the importance for the community to stick together, even when members disagree. She points out it was "a huge step forward" that Afro-Latinos were in "In the Heights" at all, for example.

If communities start attacking each other, they'll never work together.

Lili Estefan says that she's been working in the Hispanic market for 35 years, and it's a dream to cross over into the Anglo market. "I see this generation getting ready ... They're just waiting for the opportunity."

Sigh: It was thrilling to see diversity in this year's Oscar winners. The finale ruined it.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gloria Estefan on Latino representation in Hollywood: 'We have to keep talking about it'

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan open up about colorism in the Latinx community: 'We need to have this conversation'

This week, as Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Grammy-winning Latin music trailblazer Gloria Estefan, her daughter, Emily Estefan, and niece Lili Estefan return for a new season of Facebook Watch’s Daytime Emmy- and GLAAD Media Awards-nominated series Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Over Season 2’s dozen weekly new episodes, the three generations of women will tackle important topics including plastic surgery, online bullying, the Surfside condominium collapse and child abuse. And as the Estefans preview the series during a sit-down interview with Yahoo Entertainment & Life, Emily mentions one Red Table Talk discussion she’s especially looking forward to.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9

Gloria Estefan has revealed that when she was 9 years old she was sexually abused by someone her mother trusted.The Cuba -American superstar spoke for the first time publicly about the abuse and its effects on her during an episode of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” that aired Thursday.“He was family, but not close family. He was in a position of power because my mother had put me in his music school and he immediately started telling her how talented I was and how I needed special attention, and she felt lucky that he was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Lili Estefan
Person
Emily Estefan
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Yalitza Aparicio
E! News

Gloria Estefan & Family Promise to Tackle Colorism & More Tough Topics on Red Table Talk

Watch: Gloria Estefan Won't Hold Back on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" A return to the Red Table. Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan are back for another season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans—a spin-off of the interview series made famous by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris—and they gave E! the inside scoop on what's to come.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
RELATIONSHIPS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinx#Hollywood#Latinos#Latino People#Hispanics#Americans#Coco#Usc#Represe
imdb.com

IATSE and AMPTP to Keep Talking as Hollywood Hopes to Avert Strike

Negotiations between the studios and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are expected to continue on Wednesday as the sides try to avoid a strike that would shut down production and immediately cripple Hollywood’s content pipeline. In what could be taken as a sign of progress, the two sides...
ENTERTAINMENT
International Business Times

George Clooney On Acting Alongside Ben Affleck: 'Too Much Sexy For One Screen'

George Clooney jokingly explained why he wouldn’t want to co-star with Ben Affleck in a movie. Both stars attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Oct. 3 outside the DGA Theater Complex, during which they opened up about the possibility of ever sharing the screen. “We had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Are Halle Berry's Kids? Meet Her Two Adorable Children

Motherhood is something that suits Halle Berry well. After starting her career as a model and participating in countless beauty pageants, Halle surely knew she was destined for greatness. In 1986, she even finished as the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant and placed sixth in Miss World. Article...
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy