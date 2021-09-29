Listen to your heart, especially for irregular beats
September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that more than 12 million people in the U.S. will have Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) by 2030, it’s important to raise awareness for these heart irregularities that many don’t fully understand. In this article, I will unpack everything you need to know about heart arrythmias, electrophysiology and the cutting-edge treatments available for these conditions.www.bizjournals.com
