You never know where you're going to find some treasures, so make sure you leave no stone unturned. Da Catch is a Rockford institution. I honestly don't know how long they've been around but I've been aware of them for at least 10 years. I didn't try Da Catch until about 5 years ago when I went to the one (that's now closed) on Auburn. I went with what they're famous for, the fried fish.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO