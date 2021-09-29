CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford's Joey Wiemer named to MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago
Joey Wiemer’s first year in the minor leagues has been a productive one, and baseball is taking notice.

The Bedford High School graduate and Milwaukee Brewers prospect was named this week to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year first team.

A fourth-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 out of the University of Cincinnati, Wiemer, an outfielder, hit .295 with 27 home runs and 77 runs batted in across two levels. He went 30-for-36 on stolen base attempts. His on base plus slugging finished at .958, which ranks 20th in all of minor league baseball.

"Wiemer’s vicious swing could catch up to him at the upper levels, but it certainly worked wonders for him in 2021," wrote MiLB.com's Sam Dykstra.

Wiemer is one of two players in the minors this season with 27 home runs and at least 30 stolen bases. He is ranked as the Brewers’ No. 23 overall prospect and No. 6 among outfielders by MLB Pipeline. He is considered the favorite to be named the organization’s minor-league player of the year.

Toledo Mud Hens first baseman Spencer Torkelson make the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year second team.

Also making the MLB Pipeline first team was Logan Allen, a left-handed pitcher in the Cleveland organization. Not to be confused with the Logan Allen who split time between the big-league club and Triple-A Columbus, the second-round pick out of Florida International in 2020 went 9-0 with a 2.26 ERA, finishing the season at Double-A Akron.

First Published September 29, 2021, 1:58pm

The Blade

The Blade

