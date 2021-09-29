CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start. Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and...

AFP

Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
EUROPE
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
Christian Lindner
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
EUROPE
BBC

German elections: 'Kingmaker' parties back centre-left coalition talks

Ten days after Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won parliamentary elections, the Greens and pro-business liberals have agreed to start exploratory coalition talks with them. Thursday's talks with the "kingmakers" mean centre-left leader Olaf Scholz is a step closer to the job of chancellor. It is a blow to the conservatives'...
POLITICS
Screendaily

German industry considers future under new government

Just eight days after September’s Bundestag election and with various coalition negotiations underway behind closed doors in Berlin, Filmfest Hamburg provided a forum for a reflection on the possible direction for Germany’s film policy over the next four years. Although the 90-minute discussion on Monday afternoon could only really scratch...
MOVIES
The Independent

Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts.Findings by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” shed light on how the elite and the corrupt used offshore accounts to shield their assets from taxes or to hide ill-gotten gains.Here's a look at the previously hidden dealings making waves in the Czech Republic and the country's election taking place on Friday and Saturday:WHAT DID BABIS DO?In 2009, Babis, a populist billionaire, put $22 million into...
POLITICS
mix929.com

German ‘kingmakers’ meet on coalition, courted by would-be kings

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of exploratory talks aimed at finding common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or conservatives, both of whom have courted them. The Greens and Free Democrats, who...
EUROPE
Europe
Berlin, DE
Elections
Democratic Party
Germany
WABE

Germans Will Choose A New Government As Angela Merkel Steps Down As Chancellor

Millions of Germans will head to the polls in a federal election on Sunday that will determine who will succeed Angela Merkel after 16 years as Germany’s chancellor. According to the latest polls, Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party is narrowly ahead of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union. They’re closely followed by the Greens, the far-right Alternative for Germany and the libertarian Free Democratic Party, all holding onto double-digit poll numbers going into Sunday’s election.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

German election explained: why is it always so hard to form a government?

It is quite unusual for the two largest parties in a given country to form a coalition. In the UK, it took the second world war to bring such a grand coalition about. Grand coalitions promise extreme stability, given that they provide an overwhelming majority. In parliament, it is easy to ignore the fringe voices within the governing parties, as their votes are not needed to pass legislation.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
The Independent

Romania’s government collapses amid political crisis

Romania’s minority government lost a no-confidence vote on Tuesday amid a political crisis triggered by poor management of the Covid-19 crisis, internal political rivalries and a large budget deficit.The government of Prime Minister Florin Citu lost by a significant margin as 281 deputies and senators voted against it, just nine months after taking office.“Citu’s government fell with a big margin, way above the minimum required (of 234 votes)”, an opposition deputy overseeing the ballot boxes told Reuters.The Liberal-led government came to power following a parliamentary election last December.Mr Citu’s government was in limbo for a month after he sacked...
spectrumnews1.com

Court rules Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. The Constitutional Tribunal held that some provisions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Polish court rules supremacy of EU law is incompatible with constitution, setting up battle with Brussels

A Polish court has ruled that placing EU law over the country’s domestic law is unconstitutional, a verdict that could have serious repercussions for Poland’s position within the EU.The landmark ruling was the culmination of months of speculation over a case submitted by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who disputed an earlier EU decision that the bloc’s law should take precedence over national laws.The head of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal said that the operation of EU bodies “outside the limits of the powers conferred by the Republic of Poland, meaning the Constitution of Poland is not the highest law of the...
LAW

