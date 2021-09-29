Kindness in today’s busy world

As we go about our daily lives, opportunities to be kind come along that enable us to help others as well as enrich our own lives. The following are some of my personal favorites: holding the door open for others, helping someone across a busy parking lot, helping someone put heavy groceries into their car, letting someone with a few groceries get in front of you in the cashier line and offering to pay when someone in front of you is running short on cash. Everyone benefits when kindness prevails.