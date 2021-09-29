Gordon Wood Hall of Champions inductions set for Oct. 29

The Mount Tabor High School Parent, Teacher, Student Association will induct seven new members into the Spartan Hall of Fame on Oct. 7. • Rebecca Leah Brunstetter: 2000 graduate. Drama Club 1996-2000, Latin Club 1996-2000, National Honor Society 1998-2000, Spartan Girls Service Club 1998-2000. Directing duties and actress in student musical theater productions 1996-2000. Writer/Producer of hit TV shows including "This is US," "Switched at Birth," "American Gods," "Underemployed" and "I Just Want My Pants Back." Writer of plays including "Going to a Place Where You Already Are," "Be a Good Little Widow," and The Cake (produced 70 times globally) Primetime Emmy Nominee, PGA Awards Nomination for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Recipient of Black Reel Award: This is US; Peabody Award; Switched at Birth.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO