Cops in Galloway Township say three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the White Horse Pike at Cologne Avenue Monday evening. Authorities say the accident happened at around 5:30 when, according to an investigation, 49-year-old Trevor S. Cohen of Brigantine was driving a pick-up truck eastbound on the White Horse Pike near Cologne Avenue while 22-year-old Caitlin F. Juliano of Mays Landing was stopped on the Pike on the westbound side waiting to turn onto Cologne.

GALLOWAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO