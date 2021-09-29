WVU studies inflammation from toxic chemicals

Genova (Italy), October 5th 2021 – The TOX-Free project, coordinated by the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology), got 3 million euro of funding from the European Union for developing a new device able to detect the toxicity of drugs and pesticides in the early stage of their testing phase. Researchers aim to assess neurotoxicity and cardiotoxicity of drugs by studying cells through a novel virtual mirror, called VICE (VIrtual Mirror CEll), where fluorescent spots light up when cells react to substances and a microscope registers the corresponding image. This new technique will be carried out in-vitro like other current methodologies used for the toxicological assessments, but it will be non-invasive. Moreover, the new technique will be capable of recording electrical signals from human neuronal and cardiac cells evaluating acute and – for the first time ever - chronic effects of the analysed substances on human health.

