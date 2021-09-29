CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coralville, IA

Man driving 103 mph tells police he needed to buy feminine hygiene products for wife

By Miles In The Morning, Jeff Miles, Rebekah Black, Alex Luckey
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast September, 23-year-old Saleh Ali Nasr from Coralville, Iowa was clocked by police driving 103 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone. Obviously he was pulled over and issued a ticket for $314 of which he paid for. However, Nasr is fighting the suspension of his license, claiming that the only reason he was driving so fast was because he needed to purchase feminine hygiene products for his wife.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coralville, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Coralville, IA
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Hygiene#The Iowa Capital Dispatch#Kluv
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy