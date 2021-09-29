Man driving 103 mph tells police he needed to buy feminine hygiene products for wife
Last September, 23-year-old Saleh Ali Nasr from Coralville, Iowa was clocked by police driving 103 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone. Obviously he was pulled over and issued a ticket for $314 of which he paid for. However, Nasr is fighting the suspension of his license, claiming that the only reason he was driving so fast was because he needed to purchase feminine hygiene products for his wife.www.audacy.com
