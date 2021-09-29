CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Fredericks Museum hosts virtual art auction, fundraising gala

By Nicole Robertson
Morning Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University hosts the “Saints & Sinners Gala” virtual fundraiser 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. A silent art auction is open for bidding till midnight Oct. 1 at marshallfredericks.org/auction, live online art auction will be during Gala event. Artwork is available for viewing online and in person at the University Art Gallery in the Arbury Fine Arts Center. Financial support pays for programs the museum makes available for free. Tickets to the gala are traditionally $100. This year the virtual Gala is free, with the option of donating the ticket cost to the nonprofit museum. Register at marshallfredericks.org/sss.

www.themorningsun.com

