I am an instructor at Texas A&M, and I have always loved my job. But this semester, the classroom feels like a very unsafe space. In fact, it feels actively hostile. At the beginning of the pandemic, I struggled through the isolation and panic of the situation like everyone else. My spouse and I stayed home as much as possible. All of my classes were taught remotely. I avoided any indoor venues or socializing with anyone outside our household. As the pandemic progressed, I followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines carefully — I wore a mask indoors, I practiced social distancing and I got vaccinated as early as I was qualified. Finally, by early summer 2021, it felt like all of our concerted effort was going to pay off and everything was going to return to normal.

