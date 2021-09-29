Cordelia looks to replace Lola Bistro on E. 4th Street in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A restaurant called Cordelia looks to be coming into the space formerly occupied by Lola Bistro on E. 4th Street. This month, Andrew Watts of Twinsburg-based Forward Hospitality Group addressed the Cleveland Landmarks Commission, whose members heard a proposal to put in garage-door style windows that would roll up along E. 4th Street. Storefront renovations for the restaurant at 2058 E. 4th St. were approved via a certificate of appropriateness, which means proposed work for a structure in a historic district meets criteria.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0