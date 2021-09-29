CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cordelia looks to replace Lola Bistro on E. 4th Street in Cleveland

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A restaurant called Cordelia looks to be coming into the space formerly occupied by Lola Bistro on E. 4th Street. This month, Andrew Watts of Twinsburg-based Forward Hospitality Group addressed the Cleveland Landmarks Commission, whose members heard a proposal to put in garage-door style windows that would roll up along E. 4th Street. Storefront renovations for the restaurant at 2058 E. 4th St. were approved via a certificate of appropriateness, which means proposed work for a structure in a historic district meets criteria.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Fostering Hops: A Taste of Van Aken fundraiser is scheduled

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Fostering Hope’s sixth fundraiser, “Fostering Hops: A Taste of Van Aken,” is set for Thursday, Oct. 14, in Van Aken Market Hall. The event will include Sibling Revelry Brewery beers, food from Market Hall vendors, raffle and private shopping experiences. Craft Collective, operated by The BottleHouse...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Pinecrest adding 2 restaurants, 2 retail stores

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Four tenants including two restaurants are planned for Pinecrest: Kitchen Social, Sand Pebbles, Fount and Clay Luxury Kids all aim to open in the mixed-use development in the near future. Kitchen Social will be operated by Brian O’Malley and offer a “chef-driven, fresh menu,” Pinecrest said...
ORANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Akron’s Gay Community Endowment Fund to host annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes

AKRON, Ohio – The Gay Community Endowment Fund of the Akron Community Foundation is hosting its annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes fundraiser in December. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event, which will be held in both live and virtual formats and feature tours of beautifully decorated homes throughout Greater Akron. Proceeds support the local LGBTQ+ community, as well as Greater Akron as a whole. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 for the fund. Recent grants awarded by the fund have created safer environments for LGBTQ+ youth, combated phobias of the LGBTQ+ community and supported mental health and suicide-prevention programs for LGBTQ+ people.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Four hurt in shooting at music studio in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three men and a woman were hurt in a shooting at a house that also includes a music studio Wednesday in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood. A 33-year-old was shot in the head before he was taken by a private vehicle to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, police said. He was later life-flighted to MetroHealth, and his condition was unknown Thursday afternoon.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Symon
Cleveland.com

Sphinx Virtuosi embody diversity on tour that includes Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Even if the Sphinx Virtuosi weren’t a group of gifted artists, bassist Benjamin Harris and violinist Ruben Rengel would still be traveling with them. That’s because both feel a debt of gratitude to the Sphinx Organization. As they see it, they wouldn’t have the thriving careers they enjoy today if it weren’t for Sphinx, the renowned Detroit-based advocate for diversity in classical music.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ballpark lease extension will benefit all of Cuyahoga County: Tom Yablonsky

CLEVELAND -- For anyone who wants our city and county to prosper, it’s a no-brainer to support the proposed Progressive Field lease extension. It doesn’t matter if you like baseball or are a sports fan. Any objective review of what the Cleveland Guardians mean economically to Cuyahoga County quickly shows it simply makes too much sense. Dollars and sense, to be more precise.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Food Drink#Forward Hospitality Group#Bell Flower
Cleveland.com

Should Cuyahoga County reduce its number of judges? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Today will bring mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers and warm temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and highs again will be in the mid-70s. Temps could approach 80 on Sunday with partly sunny skies.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Work begins soon on Brook Park tree canopy restoration

BROOK PARK, Ohio – With assistance from a certified arborist, approximately 150 to 160 trees will be planted at the Brook Park municipal campus, also known as the City Center. At its Oct. 5 meeting, City Council passed two ordinances, one to advertise for bids for tree inventory services and...
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights’ Mia Compton-Engle, Mentor’s Savannah Dennison and Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute continue domination of NE Ohio cross-country rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week presents another major dilemma when attempting to compare cross-country performances for the purpose of ranking them. Each year Woodridge hosts an invitational meet in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and each year it provides one of the most challenging races on anybody’s schedule. You think you’ve got hills? Not until you’ve run 5,000 meters in the CVNP Invitational.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy