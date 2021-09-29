CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Monstrous Mustang Looking For A New Field To Graze

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXEtV_0cBeSgVq00

This GT500 has a beast powertrain under the hood.

The Ford Mustang is, for many, an icon of freedom in this beautiful country of ours. Initially, the Mustang was designed in 1964 to appeal to the younger automotive enthusiasts as a cheap sports car that anyone could afford and have some fun. The Mustang name has now grown to heights that Lee Iacocca himself couldn't have imagined. If you're one of those youngsters with a fiery passion for all things speed, then we've got the perfect car for you. This Shelby variant Mustang takes everything that made the early 2000's Mustang tremendous and adds a bit of that classic Shelby flair into the mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZMFw_0cBeSgVq00

Under the hood of this 2008 Shelby Mustang GT500 is a glorious 5.4-liter V8 that puts out 500 horsepower to the rear tires. nThat insane power is sent directly to the six-speed manual transmission, which makes the car a blast to drive. All of the modern fix-ins such as power steering, power brakes, and other electrically powered options we've all come to expect from our cars. This marvelous engineering masterpiece is a reminder to all who dare step up to the plate that the Mustang will always be number one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvfdD_0cBeSgVq00

The interior sports a set of black leather seats and a white shift knob; this perfectly contrasts with the rest of the car. All of that power and style will give you the perfect edge in competition as you blow the competition away through the use of your advanced fuel injection system. The exterior design is especially appropriate as the silver paint dawns a set of blue racing stripes. Finally, of course, any Mustang enthusiast would love to get their hands all over the body of this beast, but you have to hurry before it's gone.

This car is being sold at the Vicari Biloxi Sale. If you have a car to consign (link the word consign here or would like to register to bid here, please visit vicari.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

The new Ford Mustang Stealth is easy to spot

You can get the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth in any color, as long as its black … or grey or blue. The new appearance package for turbocharged four-cylinder coupes includes black wheels, badging and mirror caps plus clear tail lights borrowed from the recently introduced Ice White, which will sit alongside it in showrooms as its pony car polar opposite.
CARS
MotorAuthority

There are reportedly no plans for a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 convertible

The current Ford Mustang's Shelby GT500 range-topper has now been with us for two years, but anyone still holding out for a convertible version should probably give up. In an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks published on Monday, Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, said the current S550 Mustang's platform is already at its limits with the Shelby GT500 coupe and that was the reason a convertible was never launched.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Adds Two New Mustang Special Editions For 2022

The Ford Mustang, one of America's most iconic cars, remains a difficult car to come by thanks to production delays as a result of supply shortages and other factors. Still, if you're after one, now is the perfect time to start looking before the next-generation model comes along. We're expecting a full redesign of the sports car sometime next year, so Ford is making the most of the time it has left with the current generation by pulling the oldest trick in the book and offering special edition models, including the recently-revealed Ice White Editions for the regular Mustang and the Mach-E. There are more incoming though, including the latest pair of specials - arriving as 2022 models are the first-ever Stealth Edition and the new California Special.
CARS
CNET

2022 Ford Mustang reintroduces California Special, new Stealth Edition

The 2022 Ford Mustang keeps things pretty familiar, but buyers will have new packages to choose from when shopping the pony car. On Wednesday, Ford announced the California Special's return with revamped packaging to celebrate the option's 1968 debut. Additionally, a new Stealth Edition package provides blackout options. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Mustang Dresses Up with New Appearance Packages

Ford is adding two new appearance packages to the 2022 Mustang lineup. The Stealth Edition is available for the EcoBoost Premium model and features clear taillights and black trim. The California Special returns for the GT and features special badges, stripes, and suede interior bits. With all the hubbub surrounding...
CARS
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
RideApart

Why Pack A Flashlight When You Can Ride The Gunner 50 Instead?

Honda’s minimoto lineup is one of the most popular collections of pocket-sized bikes on the market. The Monkey and Super Cub and CT 125 (which harks back to Honda’s 70s-era trail bikes) all play on senses of timelessness and nostalgia in equal measure. The Grom, meanwhile, is a no-nonsense, modern...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Shelby Gt500#Sports Car#Gt500#The Vicari Biloxi Sale
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van. Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features. The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe...
CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: Why the 2022 Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle May Be the Coolest Way to Commute

If you’re not careful, the march of time can trample you pretty quickly. One day you’re stuck in gridlock and crying into your coffee, the next you’re navigating a pandemic-controlled commute where traffic is overloading computer servers more than physical roads. Though we now live in a world somewhat unrecognizable from a couple of years ago, daily driving is far from extinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for your tear-flavored coffee crawl. There now exists a handy two-wheeled tool that not only makes journeys fun, but can also help you become more eco-friendly and fashion-forward. Meet the...
CARS
fox40jackson.com

The new Ford Mustang Stealth is easy to spot

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand’s other “Mach” model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu. You can get the 2022 Ford Mustang Stealth in any color, as...
CARS
thedrive

2022 Ford Mustang Gets New Visual and Performance Packages

These updates for the EcoBoost and V8 models could be the last for the current-gen Mustang. It's no secret that the current-gen Mustang has its days numbered and that an all-new model is on the Horizon. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he wants the new iteration of the cultural icon to be a true poster car, even if he won't say when it will debut or what secrets it hides. So it's important that we not forget that there's a Mustang still on sale today—and that it's getting a bit of special treatment for what could potentially be one of the final model updates of the current generation.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy