Monstrous Mustang Looking For A New Field To Graze

This GT500 has a beast powertrain under the hood.

The Ford Mustang is, for many, an icon of freedom in this beautiful country of ours. Initially, the Mustang was designed in 1964 to appeal to the younger automotive enthusiasts as a cheap sports car that anyone could afford and have some fun. The Mustang name has now grown to heights that Lee Iacocca himself couldn't have imagined. If you're one of those youngsters with a fiery passion for all things speed, then we've got the perfect car for you. This Shelby variant Mustang takes everything that made the early 2000's Mustang tremendous and adds a bit of that classic Shelby flair into the mix.

Under the hood of this 2008 Shelby Mustang GT500 is a glorious 5.4-liter V8 that puts out 500 horsepower to the rear tires. nThat insane power is sent directly to the six-speed manual transmission, which makes the car a blast to drive. All of the modern fix-ins such as power steering, power brakes, and other electrically powered options we've all come to expect from our cars. This marvelous engineering masterpiece is a reminder to all who dare step up to the plate that the Mustang will always be number one.

The interior sports a set of black leather seats and a white shift knob; this perfectly contrasts with the rest of the car. All of that power and style will give you the perfect edge in competition as you blow the competition away through the use of your advanced fuel injection system. The exterior design is especially appropriate as the silver paint dawns a set of blue racing stripes. Finally, of course, any Mustang enthusiast would love to get their hands all over the body of this beast, but you have to hurry before it's gone.

This car is being sold at the Vicari Biloxi Sale. If you have a car to consign (link the word consign here or would like to register to bid here, please visit vicari.com.