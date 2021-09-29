CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review Roundup For No Time To Die

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new James Bond movie No Time To Die opens in theaters this weekend in 50+ international markets, and ahead of its premiere, reviews for film have finally arrived. No Time To Die is an especially noteworthy installment in the series because it is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British superspy. The movie was also among the first high-profile productions to be delayed due to COVID--it was originally expected to release back in April 2020.

TODAY.com

Jason Momoa and his kids bond while attending 'No Time to Die' premiere

There may be “No Time to Die,” but there is plenty of family time at the movies for Jason Momoa. The “Aquaman” star took his daughter, Lola, 14, and his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 12, to Tuesday’s premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was a...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Ana de Armas Channels Former Bond Girl Barbara Bach With Her Sexy Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

Ana de Armas was one of the many celebrities who wowed us with their red carpet fashion at the world premiere of No Time to Die, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London last night. From shimmering sequined gowns to luxe velvet tuxedo jackets, it was clear the stars were excited to get dressed up for the occasion — and to pay homage to the glamour of the James Bond franchise. De Armas, however, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, also seemed to want to pay homage to the Bond girls who came before her with her sartorial selection for the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

No Time to Die Review: A Satisfying Sendoff for Daniel Craig's James Bond

More than 18 months after it was originally slated to hit theaters, No Time to Die is finally set to be unveiled for audiences, which will surely lead many to wonder if the wait was worth it. Confirmed to be Daniel Craig's final adventure as the spy, the extended wait for release has only added more undue pressure on this latest installment, with tremendous odds being stacked against it. Even with all of the outside challenges No Time to Die has had to face, the film gives audiences almost everything they'd expect from any entry into the series, while also finding unexpectedly emotional moments to tug on the heartstrings of fans who have been in Craig's corner since Casino Royale.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die lands strong Rotten Tomatoes rating as first reviews land

No Time to Die screened for UK critics yesterday (September 28), and now we have our first smattering of reviews. Incase you hadn't heard, director Cary Joji Fukunaga's debut James Bond assignment is also Daniel Craig's very last, who now steps away from the vodka martinis after 15 years in the role.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

James King's No Time to Die review: Craig Bows Out in Style

Daniel Craig hasn't made it easy for his successor. It’s well known that No Time to Die is his last outing as the legendary super spy and it could also be his strongest yet. Effortlessly suave, brave, funny and surprisingly sensitive, whoever takes over the role from the British star has got seriously big shoes to fill.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

A History of Violence: No Time To Die (2021) - Reviewed

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond comes to a final conclusion with this week's release of No Time To Die. After nearly two years of delays caused by the global pandemic, the latest version of 007 is completed via a long winded, dialogue driven spectacle that continues to prove that this was possibly the best Bond portrayal yet and and decidedly the second greatest of the Craig years. Director Cary Joji Fukunaja (Beasts of No Nation) handles the material with ease, jumping aboard with a film that matches the tone and visual style of the last four movies.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No Time To Die is the perfect ending to Daniel Craig’s Bond | Video Review

EJ Moreno reviews the latest James Bond film No Time To Die…. James Bond is here for his 25th film outing and brings the Daniel Craig-era to a perfect close. With heart, humor, and plenty of action, critic EJ Moreno breaks down how all of this comes together to make No Time To Die a top-tier entry for modern Bond films.
MOVIES

