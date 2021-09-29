Review Roundup For No Time To Die
The new James Bond movie No Time To Die opens in theaters this weekend in 50+ international markets, and ahead of its premiere, reviews for film have finally arrived. No Time To Die is an especially noteworthy installment in the series because it is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British superspy. The movie was also among the first high-profile productions to be delayed due to COVID--it was originally expected to release back in April 2020.www.gamespot.com
