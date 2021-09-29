CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 34,438 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

