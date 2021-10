Netflix just dropped a clip from Don't Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. TUDUM was rocking today and fans got a look at the asteroid disaster movie along with footage of Stranger Things and Red Notice. People will get a chance to stream the project on December 24th. But, this film is not your typical disaster movie. Both stars talked a little bit about their experience and were won over by this story and how their characters were molded over time. Comedy seems to be the order of the day as Lawrence and DiCaprio are clearly having fun in this setting. Both actors of considerable stature, it's got to be fun to let your hair down like this. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film right here.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO