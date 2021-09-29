Castleton doesn’t usually hold back and he’s going to let it loose this year

If you’ve been a fan and watched Florida basketball last year one surprise had to be the play of forward Colin Castleton. Castleton transferred in from Michigan in the offseason before last year and just wasn’t used much with the Wolverines so not much was expected. But not only did Castleton produce, he was the most fiery player on the court most of the time. He never held back and on occasion his aggressive nature got him in trouble with officials. Be prepared for Castleton to turn things loose even more this season for the Gators and maybe in ways we weren’t expecting.