Duchess Kate Middleton Handles a Tarantula & Doesn’t Seem Phased At All!
It was a full day of visits for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton!) The royal couple stopped by the Kidz Farm for a tour during their visit to the Ulster University Magee Campus on Wednesday (September 29) in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The couple met a tarantula (with the same name as their daughter, Charlotte!) The Duchess got to hold the spider and did not seem phased at all! The Prince handled a snake instead.talesbuzz.com
