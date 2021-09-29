CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Kate Middleton Handles a Tarantula & Doesn’t Seem Phased At All!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a full day of visits for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton!) The royal couple stopped by the Kidz Farm for a tour during their visit to the Ulster University Magee Campus on Wednesday (September 29) in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. The couple met a tarantula (with the same name as their daughter, Charlotte!) The Duchess got to hold the spider and did not seem phased at all! The Prince handled a snake instead.

