Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. Markets on edge after a torrid overnight session with a perfect storm of negative inputs crushing sentiment. Whether this is a “one-day” correction for equity markets remains to be seen. The Fed taper, Capitol Hill antics, China and Evergrade, a global energy crisis, rising US yields, you can take your pick. We start with a run around Asain markets which are suffering, but in a very North/South split today. We move on to oil, gas and coal and whther oils dip overnight is temporary and the implications of the natural gas rally on the UK and Europe. We dive into the UK’s woes at the moment which has seen the Pound plummet overnight before swinging back to China and Evergrande.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO