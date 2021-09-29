Four arrested during drug sweep in Salem including two on federal drug warrants (revised—adding two arrests)
Two Salem men have been arrested on federal drug warrants on Tuesday, while two others were picked up on other charges. 37-year-old Michael Lyday Junior of Charleston Road and 66-year-old David Purcell of South Washington Street were both arrested by the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force following multiple drug investigations. The offenses included Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Operation of a Drug Involved Premises.southernillinoisnow.com
