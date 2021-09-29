CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ad-Tech Firm Precise TV Hires Denis Crushell, Tubular Labs and YouTube Veteran

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrushell is responsible for leading the London-based company’s sales and partnerships at it expands beyond YouTube to to connected TV and other digital platforms. He hails from digital video measurement firm Tubular Labs, where he spent six years, most recently as chief revenue officer. Prior to that, Crushell was at YouTube, where he was head of sponsorships for EMEA, and previously held commercial leadership roles at Google.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Google

Google, YouTube will stop showing ads on content that denies climate change

Earlier this week, Google announced a series of features across several products aimed at letting you make more sustainable choices. The company is now following that by prohibiting ads or monetization of content that denies climate change. Google today issued updated “ads and monetization policies on climate change.” It started...
INTERNET
Variety

Digital Disruption Shifts TV Sales Plans at Markets Like Mipcom

With the majority of big global TV distributors opting out of a physical presence at Mipcom, the flashy stands have been replaced by snazzy digital platforms showcasing content rolling out starting this fall. Among them are a series of virtual festivals by Banijay, which acquired Endemol Shine in summer 2020 and boasts a catalog of more than 88,000 hours of programming. Rather than join Mipcom organizer Reed Midem’s virtual Mipcom Online Plus event, the mega-indie is going its own way, as are so many other distributors. The latest of its planned digital forays is a non-English language scripted festival designed to showcase...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBCU Names Kelly Campbell President of Peacock After She Exits Hulu

It’s official: Kelly Campbell is the new president of Peacock, NBCUniversal announced. The appointment comes two days after Campbell announced that she was leaving Disney’s Hulu, where she had served as president. Campbell will join the Peacock leadership team starting in November and will be based in the Los Angeles area. She will report to Matt Strauss, Chairman, NBCU’s Direct-to-Consumer and International. In the role, Campbell will be responsible for Peacock’s streaming business and work closely with leadership across NBCUniversal’s TV , film, news, and sports on Peacock live and original programming. “On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Social Media Advertising#Tech#Tubular Labs#Emea#Disney#Maker Studios
Variety

Twitter to Sell MoPub In-App Advertising Division for $1.5 Billion

Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter, which the company reported in “Data Licensing and Other.” Twitter said it will provide additional details regarding the estimated future financial impact of the MoPub divestiture when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 26 after market close. “This transaction increases our focus...
BUSINESS
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
WLNS

Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division

A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S., adding that its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety. And she said responsibility for that lies right at the top, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

YouTube making ads on connected TVs more shoppable

For context, when viewers see a video action campaign on their TV, they are invited through a URL at the bottom of their screen to continue shopping on the brand’s website from their desktop or mobile device. All of this is done without interrupting users’ viewing sessions. “With a quarter...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mediapost.com

YouTube Brings Performance To CTV Ads

YouTube on Monday introduced an option for performance advertisers that allows them to drive and measure conversions on connected television (CTV) by increasing the ability for viewers to shop from the messages in the ads they see on the screen. Now, for the first time, performance advertisers can take advantage...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wpguynews.com

9 Best Youtube Ads of 2021 and 2020

Back in 2007, a research firm estimated that the average person saw up to 5,000 ads a day. Fast forward to 2021, there’s no official number, but we can assume that number has probably doubled. I mean, you can’t stream a show or scroll on social media without being inundated with ads.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

Google Working On "Flexible" Channel Options For YouTube TV

There’s been a lot of attention on YouTube TV this week, and likely not for the reasons that Google wanted. But it appears that a YouTube support Twitter account may have let slip, that the company is working on flexible channel options for the service. The account in question was...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gon.com

YouTube Is The Latest Tech Company Hammering Hunting

A crisp, beautiful 50-degree morning, certainly a most welcome greeting to this day. About halfway out the gravel road, a nice buck trotted across the road, head high and proud. My first thought? I hope my neighbor or his son is sitting in a stand down that hardwood draw with bow in hand.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

A YouTube TV and NBCUniversal dispute comes down to the wire

YouTube's TV subscription service could be forced to drop NBCUniversal's channels if the two companies can't agree on a new carriage agreement: Both Google and NBCUniversal warned YouTube TV subscribers earlier this week that channels like NBC, Bravo, CNBC and others could go dark on the service. On Thursday, just...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bizjournals

Orlando tech firm Intecrowd to hire after multimillion-dollar investment round

An Orlando-based technology firm will scale its workforce after raising millions of dollars in investment. Intecrowd LLC raised $4 million in a seed round announced Sept. 23. Florida Funders LLC, a Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel investor network, invested $300,000 as part of the round. “We feel they’re a...
ORLANDO, FL
mediapost.com

NBCU Warns YouTube TV Subscribers Of Possible Blackout

In the latest high-profile carriage dispute, NBCUniversal is warning YouTube TV subscribers that they may lose access to more than 14 NBC networks -- including Telemundo stations that it owns and local NBC channels -- on September 30. That’s the expiration date for the current carriage agreement. NBCU asserts that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Property Developer Henry Cheng Buys I-Cable Hong Kong Pay-TV Operator

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, who is the chairman of property development group New World Development, has taken control of I-Cable, Hong Kong’s largest cable TV network operator and the territory’s second largest pay-TV operator. Cheng-owned company Celestial Pioneer disclosed that it had struck deals that give it 72% ownership of Forever...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

7 Ways to Boost Your Business Instagram Account

Instagram is one of the most important marketing platforms for brands in 2021. Because user engagement corresponds with a greater reach to your target audience, Instagram engagement should be the center of any growing business’s social media marketing strategy. Engagement is important because it is a key factor in Instagram’s...
INTERNET
BBC

Google, Youtube ban ads on climate misinformation

Google says it will stop ads running on climate change-denying YouTube videos and other content, and prohibit ads promoting these claims. The company says it is responding to concerns from advertisers. The ban will cover ads for - and the monetization of - content that contradicts the "scientific consensus around...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy