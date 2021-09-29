Flash Flood Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MUSKOGEE AND NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 1101 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one half inches or less will be possible in the warned area as the heaviest rain has cleared the area. Flash flooding is ongoing but flood waters should begin to recede shortly if they haven`t already. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Muskogee... Checotah Oktaha... Rentiesville Wainwright... Summit FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
