CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcintosh County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL MUSKOGEE AND NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 1101 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one half inches or less will be possible in the warned area as the heaviest rain has cleared the area. Flash flooding is ongoing but flood waters should begin to recede shortly if they haven`t already. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Muskogee... Checotah Oktaha... Rentiesville Wainwright... Summit FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 02:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAURENS COUNTY At 234 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Alamo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cadwell and Cedar Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 02:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Laurens; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Laurens County in central Georgia Northwestern Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 245 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Grove, or 10 miles northwest of Alamo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alamo, Lowery and Cedar Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 02:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND NORTHWESTERN WHEELER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wheeler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND NORTHWESTERN WHEELER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WHEELER COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC135-081400- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0120.000000T0000Z-211008T1400Z/ /LBVT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 305 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until late this morning... The Flood Advisory continues for the Buffalo River Near Lobelville. * Until late this morning. * At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet and falling. * Action stage is 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall this morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water inundates low lying areas and agricultural land along the river. Target Area: Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Buffalo River Near Lobelville affecting Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 N/A Minor 09/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 PM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 10/01 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Laurens; Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Laurens, southwestern Treutlen, north central Wheeler and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 345 AM EDT At 321 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Barnhill, or 9 miles southwest of Soperton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Soperton, Lowery, Barnhill, Lothair and Landsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge A strong thunderstorm with heavy rain will impact portions of northwestern Dodge and central Bleckley Counties through 345 AM EDT At 315 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Empire, or near Cochran, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of north Dodge and eastern Bleckley counties. Locations impacted include Cochran, Chester, Dubois, Royal, Gresston, Empire, Yonkers, Rebie, Roddy, Baileys Park and Rowland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog Possible Through The Early Morning Hours, Especially Near and West of I-75 Patchy dense fog has already developed in portions of the Cumberland Plateau early this morning with additional development elsewhere expected in the next 2 to 4 hours. Visibilities could be reduced to one-quarter of a mile or less in some places, especially along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling this morning. Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, use low-beam headlights, and give extra time to reach your destination. Patchy dense fog should dissipate by 10 AM EDT/9 AM CDT.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * Until Noon EDT today. * Continued showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area through Friday morning. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. These amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bear River Range, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-08 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following areas, Bear River Range and Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms is possible.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dooly, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dooly; Houston; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern Pulaski, southern Twiggs, northeastern Dooly, western Bleckley and southeastern Houston Counties through 300 AM EDT At 229 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, or 8 miles west of Cochran, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cochran, Hawkinsville, Unadilla, Pinehurst, Marion, Hayneville, Browndale, Tarversville, Elko, Mock Springs, Royal, District Path, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Cary, Pulaski State Prison, Porter, Kathleen, Coley Station and Sand Bed. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Dallas, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 05:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Cahaba River At Centreville affecting Bibb, Perry and Dallas Counties. .Flooding continues on the Cahaba River at Centreville and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Cahaba River At Centreville. * Until late tonight. * At 12:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Areas of Fog Tonight Light winds and a humid air mass will lead to areas of fog tonight into Friday morning. The fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities down to a quarter mile. If traveling make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley A strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of southwestern Laurens, northwestern Dodge, central Pulaski and southeastern Bleckley Counties through 415 AM EDT At 346 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Gresston, or near Eastman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of this area. Locations impacted include Eastman, Hawkinsville, Chester, Cadwell, Rentz, Dubois, Gresston, Plainfield, Empire, Yonkers, Roddy, Baileys Park, Rowland, Ocmulgee Banks and Hartford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * Until Noon EDT today. * Continued showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area through Friday morning. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. These amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Laurens; Pulaski A strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of southwestern Laurens, northwestern Dodge, central Pulaski and southeastern Bleckley Counties through 415 AM EDT At 346 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Gresston, or near Eastman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of this area. Locations impacted include Eastman, Hawkinsville, Chester, Cadwell, Rentz, Dubois, Gresston, Plainfield, Empire, Yonkers, Roddy, Baileys Park, Rowland, Ocmulgee Banks and Hartford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Page, Shenandoah and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen A strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of east central Laurens, southwestern Treutlen and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 415 AM EDT At 351 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Lothair, or near Soperton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Soperton, Orland, Barnhill, Lothair and Rockledge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Montgomery, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Laurens; Montgomery; Treutlen A strong thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will impact portions of east central Laurens, southwestern Treutlen and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 415 AM EDT At 351 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Lothair, or near Soperton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Soperton, Orland, Barnhill, Lothair and Rockledge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy