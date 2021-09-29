Flash Flood Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania; Yancey FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina, Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Oconee Mountains and Pickens Mountains. * Until Noon EDT today. * Continued showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area through Friday morning. Additional rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally higher amounts. These amounts may cause localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground from previous rainfall.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO