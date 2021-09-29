Matthew Dowd, chief strategist for George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, launches a bid for Texas lieutenant governor — as a Democrat
Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, announced Wednesday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Texas — as a Democrat. In an announcement video, Dowd, who worked more recently as a political analyst for ABC News, takes aim at the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, detailing a list of purported shortcomings, both on policy and character.www.washingtonpost.com
