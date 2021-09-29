CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matthew Dowd, chief strategist for George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, launches a bid for Texas lieutenant governor — as a Democrat

By John Wagner
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, announced Wednesday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Texas — as a Democrat. In an announcement video, Dowd, who worked more recently as a political analyst for ABC News, takes aim at the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, detailing a list of purported shortcomings, both on policy and character.

SurfsUp
8d ago

See, RINO just like Bush. AT least he had the honesty to run on the other side.

Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for George W. Bush's 2004 reelection campaign, announced Wednesday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Texas — as a Democrat. In an announcement video, Dowd, who worked more recently as a political analyst for ABC News, takes aim at the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, detailing a list of purported shortcomings, both on policy and character.
