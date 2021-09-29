CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Safety of Beckley city building further questioned following partial collapse

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G8hL_0cBePsxx00

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The partial collapse of a Prince Street building was a large topic of conversation during Tuesday’s Beckley Common Council meeting. The collapse occurred Sunday morning, leaving the city to temporarily close North Heber Street.

The Prince Street building, whose façade fell into the street earlier this week, has been on the city’s radar for quite some time. Council was planning to demolish the building earlier this year but halted the project after the building’s historical significance was questioned.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Rob Rappold read an email that he had sent to council following the collapse. In the email, Mayor Rappold detailed the city’s struggle to sell the building, stating that the property is too expensive to fix and that several contractors have said the building is unfavorable in terms of safety.

“The former Prince Street medical lab building continues to deteriorate further, and winter may spell its doom,” he said, asking council to consider the best option for the city.

Council members will meet for a workshop to discuss possible solutions for the building on Monday, October 4.

Mayor Rappold says there are several options to consider. An induvial has expressed interest in purchasing the building and a contractor who bid to demolish the building in March has said they will honor their previous offer to complete the project.

Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price informed council that he and an architect visited the property Tuesday morning to assess the situation. Price shared that the front of the building has now started to buckle like the portion that collapsed on Sunday.

“It has probably moved a good inch from where it was just a few weeks ago,” Price said. “The internal issues that caused the side to collapse are now pushing out front. Whatever we do, we don’t need to wait and that is the opinion of the architect as well.”

Other council members agreed that the state of the building could prove dangerous to those passing by on foot as well as cars traveling by the building and needs to be dealt with in a controlled manner.

Mayor Rappold said the city will keep an eye on the building’s structural integrity and that, if needed, council may hold a special meeting to address the issue prior to Monday’s workshop.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Carper condemns poor service

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper testified before the state Public Service Commission concerning what he called Suddenlink’s poor service today in Charleston. Carper began his testimony by praising Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and the Public Service Commission for responding to thousands of complaints due to the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Council to consider changing trick-or-treating permanently

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, October 12, Beckley Common Council will meet to consider designating the last Saturday in October as the city’s trick-or-treat date, regardless of what day Halloween falls on. An employee with the Mayor’s Office stated that council is considering the permanent change for several reasons.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston fire fighters take oath at graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 8, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner administered the firefighter’s oath to eleven recent CFD recruits at their graduation ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. “We are thrilled to add eleven new firefighters...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Delegate Announces Grant to Trap Hill Little League

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, recently announced a $5,000 grant for the Trap Hill Little League. The funds will be utilized for new, upgraded ballfields fields with restrooms and a concession area. Toney was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Lootpress

WVa hospitals to get funds for pandemic staffing issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic, a state health official said Thursday. About 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days, Bill Crouch, secretary of the state Department of Health and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Rental assistance program still accepting applications in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice wants to remind all West Virginia residents that a program developed earlier this year to help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19 is still open and accepting applications. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), offers direct...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Applications are open for the 2022 Charleston Youth Council

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 7, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that applications for the 2022 Charleston Youth Council are now available. Mayor Goodwin established the first Charleston Youth Council in September 2019. The council engages youth in the Capital City and provides them a voice in developing public policy and community development initiatives.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Beckley Common Council#Induvial#Ward Iv
Lootpress

Gov. Justice confirms he was trapped in elevator at Governor’s Mansion

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Governor’s Office this evening confirmed reports that Gov. Jim Justice was temporarily trapped in the elevator at the Governor’s Mansion earlier today. An elevator malfunction occurred at around 1:30 p.m., and the Governor was trapped for approximately 30 minutes while Mansion staff, the West Virginia State Police, and General Services personnel worked to open the elevator. Rescuers used a crowbar and other tools to breach the inoperative elevator doors.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Toyota Family of Dealerships Donate $300,000 to Establish Support for WV Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and West Virginia University

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships including Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville will announce a partnership with WV CASA and United Ways of West Virginia to donate over $250,000 to provide needed support for children being assisted through the court system by CASA volunteers. The Ball family also welcomes West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee to the dealership to present an annual gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Raleigh County Public Library goes fine free

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Public Library is going fine free next week!. From Monday, October 11, until Saturday, October 16, overdue items can be returned to the library fine free. This does not count for lost or damaged items. Director of the Raleigh County Public Library, Amy...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

New scarecrow decorating contest being planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.V. – Businesses, organizations and schools are invited to use their creativity to build a scarecrow to display in downtown Beckley between October 23 and 31. The contest is being organized by the City of Beckley/Beckley Events along with 4-H/WVU Extension and the Beckley Beautification Commission. Scarecrows will be displayed on the light poles along Main, Neville, Prince and Kanawha Streets and in Word Park and Shoemaker Square, or in storefront windows (if preferred by downtown business).
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Manchin: FCC providing $53.5M to expand WVa broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia broadband service provider Citynet will receive $53.5 million during the next decade to expand broadband access across the state, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced. The funds are from the first round of the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, said Manchin, D-WVa. BroadbandNow...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller Meets with West Virginia Oil and Gas Leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – This week, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) visited members of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV), including Apex Pipeline, Greylock Energy, Northeast Natural Energy, and Pillar Energy. She also toured Diversified Energy, a Reserve Oil & Gas well-plugging rig, and a TC Energy facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

City of Lewisburg shares Halloween plans

Residents who do not want to participate by passing out candy should leave their porch light turned off while trick-or-treating is taking place. Gailyn Markham is a multimedia journalist for Lootpress. She joined the Lootpress staff in November of 2020. Gailyn graduated from Concord University in May of 2019 with a BA in English Journalism and a minor in Sociology. During her time there, she was a staff writer for the school’s newspaper, “The Concordian,” and received the 2019 Outstanding Journalist Award for her work. Before joining the Lootpress team, Gailyn interned for The Register-Herald and, upon completing her internship, was asked to continue working as a freelance writer. She freelanced for the newspaper for two years. A West Virginia native, Gailyn has always been devoted to telling the stories of the Mountain State. When she isn’t working, she enjoys taking advantage of West Virginia’s many outdoor adventures, reading, and renovating her home with her husband, Chris. For news tips or story ideas, email Gailyn at gailynmarkham@lootpress.com. You can also follow her on Facebook.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

City of Welch mourns the loss of one of its members

WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Welch is mourning the loss of one of its members. “The City of Welch is heartbroken to share the passing of our own Team Welch member, Jason Grubb. Jason was an important part of the community and has worked tirelessly to grow opportunities and offerings in the City of Welch. More details on his arrangements and obituary will be shared later, but the city office will be closed tomorrow in honor of Jason. Thank you for your understanding.”
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Brown to Senate in District 1

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Owens Brown to the 1st Senatorial District seat, which covers Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio counties, as well as part of Marshall County. Brown, who is from Wheeling and serves at the West Virginia State NAACP President, will...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy