Safety of Beckley city building further questioned following partial collapse

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The partial collapse of a Prince Street building was a large topic of conversation during Tuesday’s Beckley Common Council meeting. The collapse occurred Sunday morning, leaving the city to temporarily close North Heber Street.

The Prince Street building, whose façade fell into the street earlier this week, has been on the city’s radar for quite some time. Council was planning to demolish the building earlier this year but halted the project after the building’s historical significance was questioned.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Rob Rappold read an email that he had sent to council following the collapse. In the email, Mayor Rappold detailed the city’s struggle to sell the building, stating that the property is too expensive to fix and that several contractors have said the building is unfavorable in terms of safety.

“The former Prince Street medical lab building continues to deteriorate further, and winter may spell its doom,” he said, asking council to consider the best option for the city.

Council members will meet for a workshop to discuss possible solutions for the building on Monday, October 4.

Mayor Rappold says there are several options to consider. An induvial has expressed interest in purchasing the building and a contractor who bid to demolish the building in March has said they will honor their previous offer to complete the project.

Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price informed council that he and an architect visited the property Tuesday morning to assess the situation. Price shared that the front of the building has now started to buckle like the portion that collapsed on Sunday.

“It has probably moved a good inch from where it was just a few weeks ago,” Price said. “The internal issues that caused the side to collapse are now pushing out front. Whatever we do, we don’t need to wait and that is the opinion of the architect as well.”

Other council members agreed that the state of the building could prove dangerous to those passing by on foot as well as cars traveling by the building and needs to be dealt with in a controlled manner.

Mayor Rappold said the city will keep an eye on the building’s structural integrity and that, if needed, council may hold a special meeting to address the issue prior to Monday’s workshop.