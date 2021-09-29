Frances Wilmina Patterson Jones, age 91 of Beckley, WV passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Villages of Greystone.

Born January 27, 1930 at Vale, WV in Greenbrier County, she was the daughter of the late Emory Lee and Irene Frantz Patterson. She graduated from Smoot High School and completed a two-year business course from Concord College. She was a member of Joyful Life Baptist Church.

Frances was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irven J. Jones; brothers, Dana Frantz Patterson, Emory Lee Patterson, Jr., Charles Thomas Patterson; sisters, Wanda Alice Lickliter, Mary Modena Patterson.

Those survivors left to cherish her memory include a sister-in-law, Lucy Jones of Florida; niece, Joyce Broyles; nephews, David A. Lickliter, Jr., Randolph D. Lickliter (Vickie), Jeff Jones, and Irvin Jones.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Phil Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, P.O. Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802

Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.

