Bluefield Fire Department recognized for their rescue of a missing person

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Bluefield Fire Department was recognized this morning by Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson at the Central Fire Station on Bluefield Avenue for their rescue of a missing person on September 21, 2021.

The department used their rope rescue skills to safely extricate the victim from the mountainside and transport him safely to an awaiting ambulance. Reports are the individual rescued is back home and doing well.

City Manager Marson presented the framed letter from Matoaka Fire Chief Sommers to Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey.

Thanks to the Bluefield Fire Department for your professionalism and service not only to the City of Bluefield but to the region.