CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ex-Patrick School star DeAndre’ Bembry eyes NBA title with Nets while giving back to his alma mater

By Adam Zagoria
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — DeAndre’ Bembry is back in his second home and has one main goal in mind: helping the Brooklyn Nets win an NBA championship. “That’s what we all want to play for, is a championship so just having that mental thought on it and wanting to get out here and actually get that opportunity, you can’t ask for more,” the 6-foot-5 former St. Patrick High School star said Monday at Nets media day.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq blasts Kyrie Irving, says Nets should trade him

Kyrie Irving is in danger of having to miss every home game this season if he refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and Shaquille O’Neal thinks the Brooklyn Nets should move on from the star point guard if the situation doesn’t change. During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Ex Patrick School#The Brooklyn Nets#Barclays Center#The Patrick School
CBS Boston

Report: Brooklyn Nets Losing Hope That Kyrie Irving Will Get Vaccinated, Putting Playing Status In Question

BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Nets “remain unclear on All-Star guar Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated.” Wojnarowski added that “there had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning.” There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Seton Hall University
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TIME

Why Nike Hasn't Weighed In on NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving's Vaccine Hesitancy

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has put Nike in an awkward position. And that’s not even referring to the time in July when he called the company’s design of the latest Kyrie 8 signature shoes “trash” on social media. (Irving subsequently walked those comments back.) Irving, one of the most dazzling players on the globe who every game seems to pull off some basketball magic trick heretofore never seen, has to this point hesitated to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, a position that has caused everyone from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio , and Spain’s prime ministe r to oppose his stance. Under New York City law, Irving cannot compete in Brooklyn home games, or practice at the team’s facility, without at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA
lineups.com

NBA Championship Odds 2021-22: Nets & Lakers Lead Title Odds

NBA Championship Odds are now available for you to bet on through several sportsbooks. The Title Odds represent the odds given to a particular team in the NBA winning the championship in that given season; therefore, it is considered a future bet. There are several teams in legitimate contention this year, and we will go over all of them to identify which ones to take a gamble on and which ones to stay away from completely!
NBA
hypebeast.com

James Harden Wants To Stay With Brooklyn Nets for the Rest of His NBA Career

When James Harden first made headlines regarding his trade to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets, the move sparked a lot of chatter within the league. Together with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the three are expected to be the trio to watch in the upcoming season. It appears...
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA GMs pick Nets to win title, Durant as MVP

The Brooklyn Nets are being tapped as the heavy favorites to win this season's championship by the league's general managers, and star Kevin Durant is picked as the slight favorite to win his second Most Valuable Player award. In the annual survey of all 30 general managers released Tuesday by NBA.com, the Nets received 72% of the votes to win this year's title, putting them well ahead of the only other teams to get any votes -- the Los Angeles Lakers (17%) and the defending champion Milwaukee B...
NBA
Sporting News

NBA fantasy draft: Picking teams featuring prime Lakers, Nets stars

There will be a decent amount of star power on the Lakers and Nets this season. In total, the two teams enter the 2021-22 season with 13 players who have been named an All-Star at least once in their NBA careers. The Lakers have a combined 57 All-Star selections on their roster, which just so happens to be the most in NBA history. The Nets, meanwhile, have a combined 44 All-Star selections, putting them behind only these Lakers and the 2010-11 Celtics (56) on the all-time list.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

NBA GM survey shows Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant as title favorites

The NBA released its annual GM survey. The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are heavy favorites to win it all among GMs. Everyone thinks the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the NBA Finals this season. Whether it’s fans, media, sportsbooks, and now NBA GMs, the Nets are considered the overwhelming favorites.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

NBA GMs like Heat’s offseason moves, Nets’ title chances

Nearly half of the NBA’s general managers voted for the Heat as the team that had the best 2021 offseason, John Schuhmann of NBA.com writes in his annual survey of the league’s GMs. Miami got 14 of 30 possible votes, while the Lakers picked up five votes. The Nets, Rockets and Wizards were the other teams picked by multiple GMs as having the best offseason.
NBA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
158K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy