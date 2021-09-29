Ex-Patrick School star DeAndre’ Bembry eyes NBA title with Nets while giving back to his alma mater
NEW YORK — DeAndre’ Bembry is back in his second home and has one main goal in mind: helping the Brooklyn Nets win an NBA championship. “That’s what we all want to play for, is a championship so just having that mental thought on it and wanting to get out here and actually get that opportunity, you can’t ask for more,” the 6-foot-5 former St. Patrick High School star said Monday at Nets media day.www.nj.com
Comments / 0