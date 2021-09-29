Ex-Patrick School star DeAndre’ Bembry eyes NBA title with Nets while giving back to his alma mater

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has put Nike in an awkward position. And that’s not even referring to the time in July when he called the company’s design of the latest Kyrie 8 signature shoes “trash” on social media. (Irving subsequently walked those comments back.) Irving, one of the most dazzling players on the globe who every game seems to pull off some basketball magic trick heretofore never seen, has to this point hesitated to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, a position that has caused everyone from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio , and Spain’s prime ministe r to oppose his stance. Under New York City law, Irving cannot compete in Brooklyn home games, or practice at the team’s facility, without at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO