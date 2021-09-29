LaMelo Ball Launches College Scholarship Program, School Matters!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made the transition from playing basketball overseas to the NBA last season look fairly easy, breezing his way to rookie of the year honors. Now Hornets coach James Borrego wants the point guard to take the next step. For Borrego, that means the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft gaining a deeper understanding of who the Hornets are as a team, what to look for in certain in-game situations and taking on more of a leadership role through communication with his teammates. Ball says he’s up to the task as the Hornets look to make a run at the playoffs after finishing 33-39 last season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO