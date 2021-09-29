LaMelo Ball Launches College Scholarship Program, School Matters!
LaMelo Ball may not need school, but the NBA star is stressing the importance of an education for others … by kickstarting his very own 4-year scholarship program!!. The 20-year-old Charlotte Hornets superstar announced the big plan on Wednesday … saying he’ll help one lucky student looking to study sports management or communication/marketing at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment in Fall 2022.www.foxbangor.com
Comments / 0