Disney+ is the latest on-demand streaming service that allows you to watch movies and series on your phone, tablet or computer. It was released in America in 2019 and released in the UK in 2020. Disney+ aims to compete directly with other streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. This article will tell you all you need to know about Disney+, and allow you to determine whether or not it is worth adding to your collection.

