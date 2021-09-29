Jefferson Howard Oliver, age 73, of Scar bro, WV, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021. Born March 24, 1948, in Welch, WV, he was the son of the late Delford L. Oliver and Dorothy Hayden Oliver Osborne.

He is preceded in death by step father Elmer Osborne.

Jefferson was amazing Chef, he loved the lord and attended the Mt. Hope Assembly Church, and he loved music. He is a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran serving during Vietnam.

He is survived by daughter Teresa Oliver, son Tony Oliver, grandchildren; Tod Jackson, Jr., Channon Bazdorf, Courtney Outlaw- Robnett, and Benjamin Miinch, 4 great grandchildren, and sister Carol St. Clair.

A Graveside Rites and Committal Service will be held on Friday October 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Swisher officiating.

While masks are not required you might consider wearing one as we all attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jefferson Howard Oliver please visit our Sympathy Store.