WWE

Seth Rollins Wanted To Return In 2016 As A Face, Felt Being A Heel Hurt Him

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago

Seth Rollins was the top heel in WWE throughout 2015, holding the WWE Championship as part of The Authority. Unfortunately for Rollins, he suffered a knee injury in November 2015 and was forced to relinquish the belt. He returned at Extreme Rules 2016, attacking Roman Reigns after Reigns had defeated AJ Styles.

www.fightful.com

