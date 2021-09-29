OBITUARY: Theodore (Ted) Immanuel Madsen, 1939-2021

Ted was born in Cotesfield, Nebraska to Theodore Hansen and Victoria Amelia Madsen. He left this world and into the presences of his savior, Jesus Christ. Ted served his country through service in the U.S. Navy followed by a lengthy career with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Ted married the love of his life, Gladys Ruth Hartman in 1971 and would eventually adopt two boys, Brian and Gregg.