CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fortuna, CA

OBITUARY: Theodore (Ted) Immanuel Madsen, 1939-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed was born in Cotesfield, Nebraska to Theodore Hansen and Victoria Amelia Madsen. He left this world and into the presences of his savior, Jesus Christ. Ted served his country through service in the U.S. Navy followed by a lengthy career with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Ted married the love of his life, Gladys Ruth Hartman in 1971 and would eventually adopt two boys, Brian and Gregg.

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
City
Fortuna, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Redway, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Robin
Person
Alice Wright

Comments / 0

Community Policy