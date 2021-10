When you’re shopping for someone who appreciates sentimental or especially thoughtful gifts, Etsy is an excellent shopping site to find one-of-a-kind, customizable items. The Etsy gifts in this guide offer customization on a wide range of products, from cutting and cheese boards to maps that can hang on the wall or in other prominent places. As an online marketplace, Etsy also offers the option to support smaller businesses or true artists who make their living creating works of art on their own. In this gift guide, you’ll find a cozy blanket, a pot holder that can also be used to display indoor plants, and a wide selection of other unique items. Be prepared to have the urge to buy one of everything—if not for someone you love, then for yourself!

