One of the most significant reasons why PC hardware, such as graphics cards and processors, has been in such short supply over the last 12-months largely boils down to the fact that there has, and continues to be, an overwhelmingly high level of demand to get on chipset manufacturers’ production lines. Firms such as GlobalFoundies and TSMC have literally been operating at nearly full tilt. And even then, the ongoing COVID-19 situation hasn’t helped them keep things going quite as well (or at least consistently) as they might have liked. – Although there were signs that things were looking to improve back at the start of summer, the last few months have all but confirmed that stock levels will, in the vast majority of instances, continue to be poor.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO