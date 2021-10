By becoming the first luxury olive oil globally, the Lambda Oil by Speiron Co has reformed the way the world looks at food ingredients. It is not every day one comes across a component that wins it all right from awards, accolades, and a monicker of being called the ‘Rolls Royce’ of olive oils. The limited-production extra virgin olive oil, Lambda, is dubbed so because it is pricey and because it brings the best-in-class quality to the table, literally! Everything is top-rated from the packaging (neatly tucked into a hand-sewn leather pouch embedded in a gift box) that confuses it with being an exclusive perfume (the expensive part is accurate) to the product itself.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO