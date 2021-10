Establishment media have decided that the real issue with the homicide case of Gabby Petito is that the establishment media do not cover cases of missing nonwhite women. MSNBC’s Joy Reid was the first to propagate this narrative, calling the media coverage of Petito’s disappearance “missing white woman syndrome.” Reid complained that many are “wondering why not the same media attention when people of color go missing.” That's funny — I thought that she has a nationally televised show where she can talk about such cases. But that would distract from the real issues Reid needs to focus on, such as Republicans being evil racists (in case her audience didn’t get the message the first 100 times) or Nicki Minaj’s tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO